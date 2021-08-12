Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading Up 18.5% This Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $192,910.50 and approximately $234,422.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001097 BTC on major exchanges.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 785,609 coins and its circulating supply is 390,362 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

