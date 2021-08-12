Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Up to $12.13

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.13, but opened at $12.93. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 23,263 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. Analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,904,000 after acquiring an additional 657,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366,990 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 89,098 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,296,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 79,842 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

