e-Money (NGM) Price Reaches $0.54 on Exchanges

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. e-Money has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and $210,702.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, e-Money has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00047155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00142932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00155170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,012.86 or 0.99543690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.71 or 0.00870674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

