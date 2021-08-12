E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €11.50 ($13.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EOAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on E.On in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.34 ($13.35).

Shares of EOAN stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting €10.69 ($12.57). The company had a trading volume of 6,406,256 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.15. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

