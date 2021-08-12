E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €13.00 ($15.29) price target from analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on E.On in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. E.On presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.34 ($13.35).

FRA:EOAN traded up €0.05 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting €10.69 ($12.57). The stock had a trading volume of 6,406,256 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €10.15. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

