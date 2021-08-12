E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.On in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.34 ($13.35).

Get E.On alerts:

E.On stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €10.69 ($12.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,406,256 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.15. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.