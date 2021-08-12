Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 282.4%.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

NYSE ECC traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.40. 276,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,521. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.