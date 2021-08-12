Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

NYSE:EIC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.31. 16,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,573. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.07. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.33.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter.

