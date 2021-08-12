Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) shares fell 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.24 and last traded at $32.25. 6,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 417,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eargo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eargo news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the first quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 126.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 466.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 44.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

