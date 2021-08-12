Earl L. Shipp Purchases 1,500 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Earl L. Shipp bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $21,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GLDD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.88. 104,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,943. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a market cap of $976.99 million, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

