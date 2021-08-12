EarnX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, EarnX has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. EarnX has a market cap of $3.12 million and $17,695.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarnX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00143553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00154274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,449.84 or 1.00202422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.77 or 0.00865124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About EarnX

EarnX’s total supply is 7,103,461,863,643 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

EarnX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

