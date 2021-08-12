Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $3,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after buying an additional 222,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 31.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 160,572 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.93. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

