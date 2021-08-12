EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,199,000 after buying an additional 124,960 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.12. 1,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $178.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.