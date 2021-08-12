EasyFi (EZ) Trading 158.5% Higher Over Last Week

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. EasyFi has a market cap of $17.45 million and $32.38 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EasyFi has traded 158.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $6.91 or 0.00015495 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.86 or 0.00890003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00111765 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002068 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

