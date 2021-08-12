EasyFi Trading Up 158.5% Over Last Week (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $6.91 or 0.00015495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $17.45 million and $32.38 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded up 158.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.86 or 0.00890003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00111765 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002068 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

