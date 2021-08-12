easyJet’s (EJTTF) Hold Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. easyJet has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

