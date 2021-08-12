easyJet’s (EJTTF) Hold Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. easyJet has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

