Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,260 shares of company stock worth $2,431,526 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 4,261.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after buying an additional 604,253 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $166.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $168.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.03.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.