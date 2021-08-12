Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.04. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 103,526 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 294,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 166,471 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 53,520 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

