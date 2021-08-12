eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. Cowen upped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.53. The company had a trading volume of 234,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. eBay has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $74.13.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 161.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after buying an additional 165,560 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 27.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,813,013 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after buying an additional 829,988 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

