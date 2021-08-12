eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $67.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,830. eBay has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

