eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

eBay stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.99. The company had a trading volume of 749,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,830. eBay has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $74.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of eBay by 59.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239,902 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $87,054,000 after acquiring an additional 464,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,565,001 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $320,515,000 after acquiring an additional 92,479 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in eBay by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in eBay by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in eBay by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

