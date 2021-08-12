eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $79.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.53. The stock had a trading volume of 234,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,830. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $74.13.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

