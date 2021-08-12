eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $85.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EBAY. Cowen increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

eBay stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.53. The company had a trading volume of 234,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.13. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.13.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

