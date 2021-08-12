eBoost Price Hits $0.0420 on Major Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and $360.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eBoost has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00373052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000456 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000037 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

