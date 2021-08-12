eCash (XEC) Market Capitalization Tops $925.15 Million

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, eCash has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $925.15 million and $10.02 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00047208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00144648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00155079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,504.60 or 0.99260986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.00 or 0.00878762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash’s total supply is 21,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,809,454,673,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

