EchoLink (EKO) Trading Up 24.5% Over Last Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $26,358.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00870891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00108822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00156851 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

