ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ECNCF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECNCF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.78. 141,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,353. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

