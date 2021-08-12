ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ECNCF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

OTCMKTS:ECNCF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,382. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

