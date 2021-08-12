Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of EPC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.14. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
EPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
