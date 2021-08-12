Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.14. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

EPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

