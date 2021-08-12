Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Up 8.1%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) was up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 4,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 194,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EWTX shares. Wedbush started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,121,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,148,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $74,307,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $11,616,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,063,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

