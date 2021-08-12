Edie A. Ames Buys 500 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Director Edie A. Ames acquired 500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.35 per share, for a total transaction of $22,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 24,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,843. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

