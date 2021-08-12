Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.9% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,071. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

