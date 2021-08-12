Egretia Achieves Market Cap of $14.05 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Egretia has a market capitalization of $14.05 million and $74.73 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.35 or 0.00875443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00110265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00155692 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

Egretia (EGT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.