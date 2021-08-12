eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Trading Down 7.7%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $43.69. Approximately 18,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 765,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on EHTH shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Get eHealth alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97 and a beta of -0.09.

In other news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.