EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 81 ($1.06). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.06), with a volume of 1,417,049 shares.

The company has a market cap of £359.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.64.

About EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.