Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on ELAN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

ELAN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.