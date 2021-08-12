Elastos (ELA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.51 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. Elastos has a market cap of $60.10 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $3.10 or 0.00007017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

ELA is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,286,696 coins and its circulating supply is 19,379,231 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

