Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,024 ($13.38). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,014 ($13.25), with a volume of 808,891 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECM. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,029.49. The company has a market cap of £4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 36.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

In other news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total transaction of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

About Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

