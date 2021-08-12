Elementeum (ELET) Market Cap Achieves $180,427.68

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Elementeum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Elementeum has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Elementeum has a market cap of $180,427.68 and approximately $96.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00143592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00154720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,989.13 or 1.00333599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.14 or 0.00876766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Elementeum

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here

