Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,679 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,679 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $20,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.83. 2,207,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,818. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.