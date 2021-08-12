Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.5% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 21.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,060,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $484.26. 867,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,567. The company has a market capitalization of $198.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

