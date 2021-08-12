Elk River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.5% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $223,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

Accenture stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $321.76. 899,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,569. The company has a market cap of $204.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.89. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $322.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

