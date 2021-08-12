Elk River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 5.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DoorDash by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 11,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,600,679.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,384,629. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.21.

DASH traded down $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.21. 3,210,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,862. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion and a PE ratio of -25.47. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.43.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.