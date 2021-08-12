Elk River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,410 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after acquiring an additional 823,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,908,706,000 after purchasing an additional 455,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,949,000 after purchasing an additional 323,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,431,106,000 after purchasing an additional 156,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $179.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,332,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,737,043. The firm has a market cap of $325.76 billion, a PE ratio of -71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.80.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

