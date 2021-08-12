Elk River Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.1% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $446.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,418. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $447.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

