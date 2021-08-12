Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $11.31 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.9% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. United Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $18.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,743.88. 823,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,543.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

