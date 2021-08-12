Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,135,000 after acquiring an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 624.0% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,017,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.60. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

