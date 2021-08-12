Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $24.52 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $24,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,532. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $155.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

