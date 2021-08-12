Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after buying an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 102.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after purchasing an additional 632,417 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 439,225 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after buying an additional 405,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7,784.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 364,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after buying an additional 360,332 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.03. The stock had a trading volume of 576,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,029. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $168.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

