Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $8.45 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.24. The stock had a trading volume of 708,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,732. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.54.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

